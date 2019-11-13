Israeli cybersecurity co Pcysys raises $10m

Israeli cybersecurity risk validation startup Pcysys announced today that it has completed a $10 million Series A financing round from The Blackstone Group and existing investors AWZ Ventures. The Petah Tikva-based company, which has developed a platform for automated penetration testing, has raised $15 million to date.

Pcysys (an acronym for "Proactive Cyber Systems"), was founded in November 2015 by Arik Liberzon and Arik Faingold and has been managed by CEO Amitai Ratzon since 2018. The company has 50 employees and is approaching 100 paying enterprise customers, across 15 verticals, including Banking, Insurance, Asset Managers, Retail, Energy, and Healthcare, in North America, Europe and Israel.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli virtual hacker co Pcysys raises $4.5m

Ratzon said, "Our customers have been investing millions in defense technologies, without the ability to effectively validate against the real threat. PenTera has finally made this possible, paving the way to revolutionizing risk validation, as we know it today. Pcysys intends to use the additional funding to expand its sales and support functions in North America and EMEA and to further develop its enterprise-grade technology".

Automating red teaming and penetration testing activities, Pcysys’s PenTera platform uses algorithms to scan and ethically penetrate the corporate network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts with a threat-facing perspective. The platform enables organizations to focus its remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that take part in a damaging "kill-chain" without the need to chase down thousands of vulnerabilities that cannot be truly exploited towards data theft, encryption or service disruption.

Blackstone Group CISO Adam Fletcher said, "Blackstone is a strong believer in automating risk validation and believes that the PenTera platform will evolve to become the market leader in the years to come. We’ve seen first-hand the benefits of the Pcysys Platform in our day-to-day vigilance in keeping our cybersecurity defenses challenged and tuned."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019