Israeli cybersecurity co Pcysys raises $25m

Israeli cybersecurity validation company Pcysys today announced today that it has completed a $25 million Series-B financing round led by Insight Partners, with the participation of existing investors Awz Ventures and Blackstone Group. The company has raised $40 million to date.

The funding round will be used to expand the company's sales and delivery teams in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific as well as continue developing its technology. Pcysys has developed PenTera, an Automated Penetration Testing platform.

Pcysys (an acronym for Proactive Cyber Systems) was founded in 2015 by CTO Arik Liberzon and Arik Faingold and is managed by CEO Amitai Ratzon. Since marketing began in 2018, the company has seen significant revenue growth year-over-year. Pcysys has 60 employees worldwide and hundreds of enterprise customers across more than 15 industries, including in banking, insurance, investment management, healthcare, retail, and energy.

Liberzon said, "PenTera has revolutionized the security risk validation domain and helped our customers increase their cyber resilience.The partnership with Insight Partners will enable us to materialize our vision of becoming the cybersecurity validation authority and give every enterprise the power of a Red Team at the tips of their fingers."

