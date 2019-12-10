Israeli cybersecurity co Rezilion raises $8m

Israeli cybersecurity company Rezilion has raised $8 million in seed funding led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and with the participation of Kindred Capital, LocalGlobe and Samsung NEXT as well as angel investors Ron Zuckerman, Guy Schory, and others. The Beersheva-based autonomous cloud workload protection platform has emerged from stealth and will use the funds to expand its Israel R&D team and build sales operations and support in the US.

The company was founded by serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs CEO Liran Tancman and CTO Shlomi Boutnaru whose first company, CyActive, was acquired by PayPal in 2015.

Current cloud protection solutions require manual policy configuration and alert response. Rezilion's innovative approach requires no human configuration and automatically returns any compromised service to its known-good state, thus enabling DevOps teams to continuously deploy without risk and eliminating friction between developers and security practitioners.

Tancman said, "Rezilion empowers developers by baking protection into existing DevOps tools so they don't have to be 'policed' by security teams. To achieve this, we are partnering with leading DevOps and cloud platforms in order to seamlessly weave security into the operational fabric. Our goal is to enable security teams to focus their time and energy on fire prevention instead of firefighting, knowing that resilience is directly integrated into the infrastructure and automatically mitigating issues in real-time. Our partnership with Chef is a big step toward realizing this vision."

Rezilion offers a unique self-healing approach that doesn't rely on past behavior or human vetting to separate intended functionality from malice and misconfiguration. Instead, Rezilion analyzes artifacts deployed to production and deterministically turns an organization's CI/CD pipeline into a whitelist of known and legitimate outcomes. In case a workload is misbehaving - Rezillion returns it to a known-good state.

Boutnaru said, "Legacy security tools and solutions favor prudence over speed. DevOps requires speed and scale, and to keep up security must build resilience into the infrastructure. Providing value to both the Security and DevOps teams by encoding security into existing DevOps and IT automation workflows, Rezilion allows production environments to run without fear of being compromised, even when vulnerabilities exist, and dramatically reduces the cloud workload attack surface."

JVP general partner Yoav Tzruya said, "Having been tasked with protecting and hardening web-scale environments for some of the world's largest internet players, Liran and Shlomi developed a keen understanding of what is important for such customers. We believe Rezilion's self-healing approach to security transforms DevSecOps, filling a much needed gap. It provides a deterministic approach, with clear and demonstrable ROI, both for DevOps team, as well as security organization, through an automated approach."

