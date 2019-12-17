Israeli cybersecurity co Satori Cyber raises $5.25m

Israeli data protection and governance company Satori Cyber today announced thast it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures.

Founded by former Imperva senior executives Eldad Chai, CEO, and Yoav Cohen, CTO, Satori Cyber’s mission is to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage by removing barriers to broad data access and usage while ensuring security, privacy and compliance. The Satori Cyber Secure Data Access Cloud is the first solution on the market to offer continuous visibility and granular control for data flows across all cloud and hybrid data stores.

Chai said, "When you take into consideration the sheer volume of the data and access requests security teams contend with today, implementing proper data protection isn’t just difficult, it’s nearly impossible. Until now, security teams have relied on a combination of highly segregated and restrictive data access and one-off technology-specific access controls within each data store, which has only slowed enterprises down. The Satori Cyber platform streamlines this process, accelerates data access and provides a holistic view across all organizational data flows, data stores and access, as well as granular access controls, to accelerate an organization’s data strategy without those constraints."

