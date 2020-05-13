Israeli cybersecurity co Semperis raises $40m

Israeli identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises Semperis today announced the completion of a $40 million Series B financing round led Insight Partners and with participation from existing investors. The new investment follows Semperis completing its sixth consecutive profitable quarter, and brings total funding to $54 million. Semperis will use the funds to expand its global presence and accelerate hiring.

Semperis also announced that Insight Ventures managing director Teddie Wardi and SilverTech Ventures partner Charlie Federman will be joining its board of directors.

With its headquarters in New York and development office in Ramat Gan, Semperis partners with government agencies and Global 2000 enterprises to empower comprehensive protection for their directory services on-premises and in the cloud. With Semperis, organizations can continuously monitor their directories for security vulnerabilities, intercept cyber-attacks in progress, and quickly respond to breaches and operational errors.

Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman said, "This funding event marks a significant milestone for Semperis, and we’re proud to have such an elite group of investors joining us in our mission. Cybersecurity programs, big and small, are on the front lines of a new war that has virtually no boundaries and no rules of engagement. If you think about hospitals that can’t access their systems to save a life, or cities that get held hostage, we have a responsibility to help organizations take back control. That’s what drives us."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020