Israeli cybersecurity co Sixgill raises $15m

Israeli cyber threat intelligence company Sixgill announced today that it has raised $15 million in a second financing round led by Sonae IM and REV Venture Partners with participation by Our Crowd. Previous investors Elron and Terra Venture Partners also participated in the round. The company has raised $20 million to date.

Sixgill CEO Sharon Wagner said, "Sixgill uses advanced automation and artificial intelligence technologies to provide accurate, contextual intelligence to customers. The solution integrates seamlessly into the platforms that security teams use to orchestrate, automate, and manage security events.The market has made it clear that Sixgill has built a powerful real-time engine for more effective handling of the rapidly expanding threat landscape; this investment will position us for significant growth and expansion in 2020."

The funding will be used to increase Sixgill’s presence in North America, EMEA and APAC by expanding its growing customer base of large organizations, law enforcement, government agencies and MSSPs. The company will also strengthen its unique Automated, Actionable Intelligence (A2I) solution, as well as offerings such as its patent-pending Dynamic CVE Rating.

