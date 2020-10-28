Israeli cybersecurity co Toka raises $25m

Israeli cybersecurity company Toka has announced it has raised a $25 million Series B financing round led by Eclipse Ventures and with participation from all previous investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Dell Technologies Capital, and Entrée Capital. The funding will be used to further Toka’s efforts to develop cutting-edge and lawful intelligence-gathering platforms and products and advise governments on building an integrated cyber defense.

The Tel Aviv-based company was founded by president Brigadier General (Ret.) Yaron Rosen, co-CEO Kfir Waldman and co-CEO Alon Kantor, Toka develops intelligence gathering technologies that empower law enforcement and intelligence agencies to strengthen homeland security.

Rosen said, "The gap between nations that are adequately prepared to address cybersecurity threats and those that are not is vast, creating huge risks for their citizens and global stability. This funding will help us build out our product pipeline and commercialize it as well as work with more governments to help them build integrated cyber defense and resilience."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2020

