Israeli cybersecurity co Tufin plans Nasdaq IPO

Israeli cybersecurity company Tufin has already met with investment bankers and is planning an IPO on Nasdaq at a company valuation of $500,000. Tufin is engaged in network security policy management and firewall management providing cybersecurity solutions in a range of environments including local networks, private, public and hybrid clouds. Tufin declined to comment on the report.

Tufin was founded in 2005 by CEO Ruvi Kitov and CTO Reuven Harrison who has both previously been senior programmers at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP).

Tufin's systems can study enterprise networks and automatically analyze the level of risk of every change made in security. Tufin's website says that its systems ensure continual business operations while providing tight security. The company has over 2,000 customers in more than 50 countries including in the finance, telecom, energy, infrastructure and retail industires.

According to IVC, Tufin has raised $26.8 million to date in four financing rounds. In its fourth and last financing round in December 2014, the company raised $8 million from form Axess Ventures, Catalyst, Marker, SBT and Vintage, which led the round.

