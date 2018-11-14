Israeli cybersecurity co Votiro raises $8m

Israeli cybersecurity company Votiro Cybersec Global Ltd. today announced it has raised an $8 million investment from Senetas Corp. Ltd. (ASX: SEN), an Australian developer of network and data encryption solutions.

Founded in 2010 by Itay Glick and CEO Aviv Grafi, Tel Aviv-based Votiro has developed content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology. The company's software File Disarmer automatically scans and sanitizes each and every file sent or shared with the organization, and reconstructs a fully functional, threat free file in less than a second. Votiro thus provides a solution to protect organizations against undisclosed, zero-day exploits and other ongoing cyber threats. Available for web, email, content collaboration platforms, removable devices, and file transfers, the Votiro File Disarmer ensures customers can safely store, share, and use files via any platform, no matter their type or where they came from.

Votiro's worldwide customers include government, finance, healthcare, and insurance organizations. Senetas' strategic investment will fund Votiro's growth in sales and marketing activities as the business scales.

Grafi said, "We are delighted to welcome Senetas as an investor in and strategic partner for Votiro. We recognize the value that they can bring as we scale the Votiro business. Senetas's security credentials and distribution relationships makes their investment so much more than just funding for our growth." Senetas CEO Andrew Wilson said, "Senetas has been looking for compelling investment opportunities that support our vision to provide leading security protection without compromising system performance or user experience. Votiro does just that. Votiro's patented CDR technology expands Senetas's security product suite, and provides access to a rapidly emerging market for protection from zero-day exploits."

