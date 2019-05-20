Israeli cybersecurity company Siemplify raises $30m

Israeli cybersecurity company Siemplify has raised $30 million in a Series C financing round led by Georgian Partners. Siemplify’s existing investors - 83North, G20 Ventures and Jump Capital - also participated in the round. The investment brings Siemplify’s total funding to date to $58 million.

Siemplify will use these funds for expanding its marketing operations and further developing its security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform.

The company was founded by CEO Amos Stern, VP R&D Alon Cohen, and COO Garry Fatakhov. With offices in New York and San Francisco, the company's R&D center remains in Israel. The company has 80 employees, 50 of them in Israel.

Stern said, “Our security operations platform alleviates the most pressing pain points faced by security operations teams. This significant investment and expertise from Georgian will allow us to expand our global presence and drive further innovation to make security operations smarter, more efficient and more collaborative. And as we continue our journey, nothing makes us more grateful than working alongside and solving challenges for the people to whom we owe our success: our customers and partners.”

Georgian Partners partner Steve Leightell said, “Siemplify is rapidly solidifying its position as the leading independent SOAR provider, with a differentiated offering and a clear vision of enabling organizations to manage security operations from end to end."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019