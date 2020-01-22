Israeli cyberthreat prediction co Vicarius raises $5m

Israeli predictive cyberthreat provider Vicarius announced today a seed financing round of $5 million led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), with innogy Innovation Hub and Goldbell also investing.

The funding will accelerate the company’s international growth and operating scale and expand its Tel Aviv and East Coast US offices, and its product offering, making it available to more clients across multiple industries.

Founded in 2016 by experienced cybersecurity experts Michael Assraf, Roi Cohen and Yossi Ze'evi, Vicarius is the first cybersecurity platform globally to empower companies with proactive attack mitigation strategies for software vulnerabilities in real-time. Using Machine Learning, Vicarius’ proprietary Vulnerability Assessment (VA) technology detects exposures in software before hacks occur, and offers customers built-in, immediate solutions and prioritization tools in a functional ‘risk-snapshot’ dashboard to securely reinforce threat zones.

Assraf said, "Despite the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyberthreats and software weaponization, little has changed in over a decade in the management and ‘patching’ or upgrading systems against cyberthreats. Unlike current approaches that reactively map out potential threats based on pre-existing vulnerability data, Vicarius’ algorithm maps predicts vulnerabilities and potential zero-days based on live attack scenarios, offering an elimination pathway suitable for the zero-day malware era."

Vicarius’ TOPIA technology patches vulnerabilities and also offers interim threat protection for target areas that have not yet directly been addressed, saving customers from the operational risks of reboots and the time it takes to patch latent security gaps. This pre-emptive approach is ideal for organizations with poor cyber hygiene as it ensures a clean and well-maintained network environment that is far less attractive for hackers to exploit.

JVP Cyber Labs head and partner Gadi Porat, who joins Vicarius's board, said, "Vicarius’ platform, based on Machine Learning and Dynamic Binary Instrumentation, provides a defense from yet-to-be-discovered software vulnerabilities through a multi-step solution: discovering security loopholes, prioritizing threats and protecting systems. This new approach safeguards any software without involving the vendor or IT teams. After a decade of limited technological breakthrough in this field, Vicarius offers a pioneering solution to identify, manage and predict software vulnerabilities in a fast, efficient and cost-effective way and we’re delighted to be investing."

