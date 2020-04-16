Israeli data analytics co Anodot raises $35m

Israeli data analytics company Anodot today announced that it has raised $35 million in Series C financing round, led by Intel Capital and with the participation of SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung NEXT and La Maison. This brings the company’s total funding to $62.5 million.

Anodot's autonomous business monitoring platform detects anomalies, correlates cross silos and forecasts business performance in real time.

With offices in Ra'anana, the US, UK and Australia, the company was founded by CEO David Drai, chief data scientist Ira Cohen, and VP R&D Shay Lang. Drai was a cofounder of Cotendo, sold to Akamai in 2012 in a deal estimated at $300 million, and was later technology manager at Gett. Lang has served in senior development positions, including at Finjan and Chicago-based security company Trustwave, which acquired M86 Security, where Lang was development manager. Cohen was a senior researcher and information scientist at HP, after completing an MSc in electrical engineering and computers at the University of Illinois.

Anodot leverages unsupervised machine learning to monitor an organization’s business metrics and proactively alert on potential issues. Anodot’s powerful platform tracks more than 400 million metrics daily, driving four billion autonomous decisions. Further, through its granular monitoring and analytics capabilities, Anodot is able to improve the quality of triggered alerts and reduce false positives. Drai said, "Today’s organizations are facing unprecedented market uncertainty, and many are struggling to achieve visibility into business incidents that cost money, impact third party tools and platforms, and diminish customer experience. Anodot takes a new approach to business monitoring. By focusing on autonomous monitoring at a granular level, we’re able to deliver the right results in real time to help organizations take immediate action, avoid losses and stay on top of business success, especially in times of economic turbulence. We look forward to leveraging this new capital, and the experience of our investors, to further advance our platform, expand our team and better help organizations effectively identify and address business incidents."

