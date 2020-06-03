Israeli data discovery co 1touch.io raises $14m

Israeli data discovery, privacy, and security solutions company 1touch.io today announced that it has completed a $14 million Series A financing round from National Grid Partners (NGP) and Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), in participation with Connecticut Innovations, Mindset Ventures, and Ocean Azul Partners. 1touch.io will use the investment to increase the company’s R&D and field presence. Pradeep Tagare, vice-president at NGP, will join the company’s board of directors.

1touch.io’s network-based data discovery allows the enterprise to identify, in a continuous, automated, and accurate manner, all data repositories inside the organization that store sensitive data such as PII, PHI and PCI-related, as well as the business processes that access, replicate, move and update such data repositories. This continuous discovery maps such business processes within the organization or across the organization’s perimeter to the cloud; thereby providing a holistic view of how sensitive information is used, while creating a master catalog, enabling heightened security and compliance with GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPAA, and other regulations.

1touch.io founder and CEO Zak Rubinstein said, "Today’s privacy and security concerns have highlighted the need for organizations to have a granular understanding of the flows of their protected data. The need for fully automated, accurate, ongoing, and seamless discovery and categorization extends well beyond privacy into security, governance, and business intelligence, which have been hampered by recent global events."

JVP founder and chairman Erel Margalit said, "1touch.io’s brings a unique solution to global regulations protecting privacy. The company enables every enterprise to protect its sensitive data by understanding its flow and usage, whether it is known or hidden to the enterprise. With the click of a button, the organization can locate information according to search value, whether it is structured or unstructured data, whether it is text, image, or video. In an age where everything is known about us, we need to allow people, customers and organizations to share data on one hand and protect privacy using preset policies on the other."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2020

