Israeli data recovery co Zerto raises $53m

Israeli data recovery company Zerto today announced that it has raised $33m in equity financing and up to $20m in additional venture debt under an existing credit facility. The round was supported by existing investors Access Industries via Claltech, 83North, Battery Ventures, Harmony Partners, IVP, RTP Ventures, and U.S. Venture Partners and new investor, Poalim Capital Markets, the investment arm of Bank Hapoalim, and Zerto’s venture debt provider, Kreos Capital.

The latest financing strengthens Zerto's financial position and supports its future innovation. Zerto recently unveiled plans to extend its IT Resilience Platform to support next generation, cloud native applications. providing disaster recovery, data protection, and mobility in a single, simple, scalable platform for on-premises, cloud, and now next-gen applications.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Ziv Kedem, the company has offices in Israel and Boston. Zerto has developed the IT Resilience Platform, an all-in-one converged disaster recovery, data protection, and cloud mobility solution that enables digital transformation, reduces downtime and data loss, and allows businesses to move workloads across different public clouds or data centers. The company works with more than 1,500 partners and is powering resiliency offerings for 450 managed services providers. It is used globally by over 8,000 customers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2020

