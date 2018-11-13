Israeli debugging co OzCode raises $3.5m

Israeli debugging company OzCode has raised $3.5 million in a seed financing round led by RDC (jointly owned by Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: ELRN) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and TPY Capital.

Herzliya-based OzCode strives to reduce arduous debugging time from hours and sometimes days down to mere minutes. The company today launched the industry’s first Debugging-as-a-Service (DaaS). Accessible through the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, OzCode’s Azure DevOps solution provides collaboration, root cause analysis, and unique (patent-pending) time travel, allowing developers to pinpoint the exact moment of failure in a distributed cloud environment.

OzCode cofounder and CTO Omer Raviv said, “Studies show that roughly 50% of a software developer’s time is spent debugging. OzCode’s DaaS solution reduces that time significantly and makes it possible - for the first time - for coders to find the problematic source code easily and quickly. Our goal is to drastically reduce the amount of time spent on debugging, and thereby improve the lives of our fellow developers.”

With product features supported and tested by a community of outside developers and engineers, OzCode was first created as an integrated development environment (IDE) extension for Visual Studio, now used by more than 1,000 customers and 5,000 developers. The next release of OzCode’s Azure DevOps will provide more robust production debugging capabilities and integrate with any developer, on any cloud.

“OzCode has clearly taken the DevOps experience to an entirely new level,” said Kobi Katz, VP and CIO at Rafael. “By revolutionizing the role of the DevOps community and facilitating far better and more frequent software launches, OzCode puts the developer’s focus on innovation rather than the tedious task of fixing bugs. This ultimately produces direct and significant business results for OzCode customers.”

Following the round, Yaron Elad and Kobi Katz from RDC, and Guy Yamen from TPY Capital will join OzCode’s board.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2018

