Israeli digital customer platform Lightico raises $14.5m

Israeli platform for digital customer interactions Lightico today announced the completion of a $14.5 million financing round led by Mangrove Capital Partners and with the participation of Crescendo Venture Partners and early-stage investors lool ventures and Spinach Angels.

Lightico’s groundbreaking technology replaces awkward, costly customer-facing business processes with digitized, effortless customer interactions. Lightico’s platform enables businesses to instantly collect eforms, eSignatures, documents, photos, eConsent, payments and verify ID from their customer's mobile device - for simple, secure and app-free interactions.

The funding will be used to build on Lightico’s exceptional year-over-year growth, accelerate product development and expand its global presence to transform the way businesses sell and serve their customers.

Over the past year, Lightico has quadrupled its number of employees and increased revenue by 500%. The company services millions of consumers through more than 250 financial institutions, telcos and insurance companies.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, the company was founded by CEO Zviki Ben-Ishay, CTO Justin Josh and COO Omri Braun.

Ben-Ishay said, “Today's consumers have been trained by companies like Amazon, Uber, Apple and Netflix to expect instant experiences anywhere, especially on their mobile phones. Lightico helps regulated businesses accelerate and simplify complex processes in the critical last mile of the customer journey, where customers transact. Our technology empowers businesses to deliver the instant digital experiences consumers demand by eliminating the ping-pong of paperwork, endless emails and redundant phone calls that plague sales and service processes. With this investment, we are excited to accelerate our global expansion and continue investing in product innovation."

Lightico was built to address the need to connect front-end customer experience to back-end systems, and its technology aims to transform how businesses complete customer-facing processes. It has received more than 10 awards and recognitions for its innovative technology, including NICE’s Rising Star Partner Award, Amdocs’ Best Partner in Digital Domain, and most recently, a 2019 finalist for the CCW Excellence Awards for Disruptive Technology of the Year.

“Lightico has an unparalleled understanding of what today’s businesses need and tomorrow’s customers want. Its cutting-edge technology simplifies complex processes to speed up and secure the transactions that often stall business,” said Roy Saar at Mangrove Capital Partners. “Customer experience is quickly becoming the differentiator between companies that excel and companies that dissolve in the Digital Age. Lightico’s rapid growth and unique product offerings make it a standout player in the industry, and we’re excited to support their continued success.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2019

