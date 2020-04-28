Israeli digital microscopy co Scopio Labs raises $16m

Israel advanced digital microscopy company Scopio Labs today announced it has completed a $16 million Series B financing round led by Olive Tree Ventures and with the participation of Aurum Ventures, OurCrowd, LR group and others. This brings the total funding raised by the company to $30 million.

The new funds will allow Scopio Labs to expand commercial operations in human and veterinary care in the US and Europe, by accelerating manufacturing and sales, and further developing a robust clinical trial pipeline to broaden its portfolio of offerings.

Scopio Labs has developed a digital platform that automates the imaging of full microscopy samples into uniquely high resolution digital scans using computational photography techniques. Scopio has also built and integrated end-to-end AI and remote consultation solutions for large and small labs and hospitals to improve diagnostic processes while reducing turn-around time.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New Jersey, Scopio Labs was founded in 2015 by CEO Itai Hayut and CTO Erez Na’aman.

Hayut said, "We are delighted by the additional investor support that reinforces our vision and dedication to advancing clinical and research fields into new arenas through microscopy, a cornerstone of science and medicine which has been held back from joining the digital revolution by the complexity of scanning samples easily and at such high resolution."

The company recently received a CE mark certification for its X100 Full Field Peripheral Blood Smear (PBS) microscopy system, an all-in-one automated in-vitro hematology diagnostic platform that enables remote consultation and includes a computer-vision based decision support system. In addition, A multi-center study in preparation of an FDA submission is being completed. The company has also launched ScopioVet, an end-to-end digital cytology solution for veterinary professionals.

