Israeli e-commerce co Market Beyond raises $4m

Israeli e-commerce analytics company Market Beyond has announced the completion of a $4 million financing round, and the launch of its new AI dashboard.

Led by CEO Yuval Yifrach, Eran Dror and Shacar Baryamin, Market Beyond was founded in 2016. Market Beyond uses AI to turn market intelligence into actionable insights for retailers. The company's goal is to enable retailers and brands to take precise steps to grow their e-commerce market share. Market Beyond supplies Fortune 500 companies like eBay and P&G with actionable, real-time, product level insights which allow retailers to know and sell more of what people want, in order to get a leg up on their competition.

Market Beyond’s new dashboard, which is GDPR compliant, taps into the power of AI to provide retailers with greater insights on what consumers really want - all in one place, while machine learning algorithms handle the complex data-filled world of online shopping. Market Beyond provides e-commerce analytics with product-level granularity for millions of SKUs, based on real consumer shopping journeys across the entire e-market.

With Market Beyond’s new GDPR compliant dashboard, retailers can access a consumer’s path to purchase by following millions of e-shoppers worldwide, as well as: identify revenue leakage; pinpoint SKU level insights: and classify top SKUs.

Yifrach said, “Retail companies currently use high level/directional non actionable non real time insights when accumulating market research data to improve their overall market share. The retail market research and analysis sector is expanding rapidly in our technologically dependent world. Market Beyond will be a key player as its unique product is specifically built for e-commerce highlighting current consumer shopping trends and helping retailers take accurate actions on a daily basis, fixing their revenue leakage points to recover potential revenues.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019