Israeli email app co Spike raises $5m

Israeli conversational email platform Spike has raised $5 million in a financing round that includes investments from web development platform Wix, Koa Labs, and NFX. The capital will be used to expand the company's reach in the small business market and spearhead an open alternative to the closed silos of other workplace collaboration tools.

Herzliya based Spike was founded by CEO Dvir Ben-Aroya and CTO Erez Pilosof. The company enhances business communication by rethinking the place much of it already happens - the inbox. It makes email conversational and stress-free with a simple, chat-like interface enhanced with voice and video calls, group collaboration, integration with cloud-based file storage services, and more. This means users get more done in their inboxes, in a fraction of the time.

Spike already has tens of thousands of active users and sees continual monthly growth. Partnerships with investors and new service providers will allow the company to better serve the burgeoning market for software that improves the lives of small businesses everywhere.

Ben-Aroya said: "We are at the forefront of reshaping workplace communication, helping people take advantage of their digital identities and communicate in a more modern way, and to be more responsive and efficient with their time. Our partnerships with our strategic investors will accelerate our outreach to small businesses."

Wix President and COO Nir Zohar said: "The way people communicate is changing. Users demand more features that allow them to easily accomplish tasks while seamlessly collaborating with colleagues and clients. This is why we've decided to invest in Spike."

