Israeli enteral feeding co ENvizion raises $18m

Israeli enteral feeding placement navigation technology company ENvizion Medicalhas announced that it has raised $18 million from private medtech backers, family offices and the Technion Venture Capital fund.

ENvizion, which has FDA 510(k) clearance, also announced an agreement with one of the largest private hospital networks in the US, with more than one hundred hospitals, to provide ENvizion’s feeding tube placement navigation devices nationwide. The need for feeding tubes has become more acute during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ENvizion’s navigation device "ENVue" can cut the usual placement procedure time in half, harness the power of electromagnetic mapping to guide medical-support staff in placing the tube from the nasal cavity down the esophagus, and all the way through to the small intestine, the anatomical location where nutrients are absorbed by the body. To avoid placing the tube into the lungs and ensure placement is executed correctly, the ENVue device provides guidance through a number of technical mechanisms including patient body mapping, multi-faceted vision, and directional guidance.

ENvizion president and CEO Doron Besser said, "The potential for our navigation technology to both greatly reduce detrimental placements and cut down the time required to place tubes will help clinicians perform the task much more confidently and efficiently."

