Israeli facial recognition co AnyVision raises $28m

Israeli facial recognition technology developerAnyVision announced that it has raised $28 million in a Series A financing round led by Bosch, the German multinational technology group. The financing includes the backing of two prominent US private equity groups. The new capital will allow the company to meet global demand and enhance product innovation, research and development.

AnyVision’s team has over 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence and computer vision and has developed proprietary AI solutions for the HLS/Police, airports, sports/entertainment, smart cities, critical infrastructure, banks, transportation and retail verticals. Its solutions are oriented around real world applications relating to faces, bodies and objects. Through seamless integration and plug and play technology, AnyVision enables any camera to be smarter by indexing and analyzing everything the sensor sees.

With 130 employees in Tel Aviv, the US and UK, AnyVision was founded in 2015 by CEO Eylon Etshtein, CTO Prof. Neil Robertson and Shlomo Ben-Artzi.

AnyVision’s global customers and world class business partners include Microsoft, Google, Johnson Controls, Telefonica and Genetec.

Etshtein said, "We built AnyVision so that its basic technology can provide solutions to problems typified by computer vision and adapt it to every camera at any given moment."

