Israeli firewall co Alcide raises $7m

Israeli cybersecurity company Alcide has raised $7 million in a Series A financing round from new investor CE Ventures and with the participation of existing investors Intel Capital and Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: ELRN).

Alcide develops Microservices Firewall for application networking security. The Tel Aviv-based company, which was founded by CEO Ranny Nachmias and CTO Gadi Naor, raised $5.2 million last December. This latest funding will be used to support the company's market strategy and a significant expansion into the US and EMEA markets. Ben Weiss, partner at CE Ventures, will join Alcide’s board as part of the round.

The Alcide machine-learning-driven Firewall supports developers and security teams with a unified, automated and simple way to manage cross-cloud security, empowering them to define, apply and enforce embedded security policies across clouds for continuous governance, risk and trust assessment. With Alcide embedded firewall policies deployed, developers are now able to whitelist their security requirements at design time and automatically enforce them at runtime.

Nachmias said, “We built Alcide as a security solution that can enforce unique app-based security policies across all services, uniformly and automatically, but can also address the real need of security and DevOps teams to have one consolidated and comprehensive approach that includes the network, applications and external services. We’re excited to use this funding to bring our Microservices Firewall to new markets and expand our sales and marketing teams, on the leading edge of the cloud-security revolution.”

