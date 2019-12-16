Israeli football player analysis co PlayerMaker raises $10m

Israeli football athlete performance analysis company PlayerMaker today announced a $10 million Series B financing round led by FengHe Group. PlayerMaker's investors include former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who is also an operating partner following a first-hand observation of the system in action. Wenger said, "I believe that PlayerMaker is the best available solution to measure performance."

By attaching sensors to players' footwear, PlayerMaker's device tracks and analyses athletes' motion against the world's largest database of football movements in the world, forming a new category of 'augmented wearables'. Using AI and machine learning, PlayerMaker provides the most reliable and scalable solution available to athletes and coaches, focusing first on football. The data generated improves coaches' decision-making processes, especially in relation to player performance optimization, talent identification and injury prevention.

Following its launch last year, PlayerMaker has seen substantial international growth across academy, college, semi-professional, and elite level teams. Now active in more than 10 countries and used by clubs such as Fulham, Millwall, Manchester City, Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Hull City, Club America, Toronto FC, Atlanta United, and Argentina's Olympic national team, this injection of funds will fuel team growth in PlayerMaker's hubs across EMEA, the US and Asia.

Use of PlayerMaker's cutting-edge solution saves top level teams millions of dollars annually in costly rehabilitation time, with star players having actionable insights into the strain they are putting on lower limbs. Following matches and training, the data gleaned from the sensors is processed by PlayerMaker's proprietary algorithm and then presented as insights on a dashboard for players, coaches and managers to track and examine tactical, technical and physical player performance, often leading to the optimization of training exercises for individual players. PlayerMaker CEO and cofounder Guy Aharon said, "This investment will enhance our ability to deliver further at scale for our international customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas without compromising the high quality of service that our customers have come to expect. FengHe have understood our mission to enhance the quality of football worldwide from the beginning and have shown consistently that they are as keen to be a part of the journey. I am proud to lead a team that is committed to helping all players become champions. We are starting with football, but it's just a first step - our goal is to improve all athletes' performance though smart, connected footwear regardless of where they are in the world."

