Israeli forex fintech co TradAir raises $11m

Israeli forex fintech company TradAir announced today that it has completed an $11 million Series D financing round led by new investors GF Investments and the family office of Harvey Golub, former Chairman and CEO of American Express. Existing investors, including Long Ridge Equity Partners and Viola Ventures also participated in the round.

With offices in London and Tel Aviv, TradAir provides institutional trading solutions for forex and Digital Assets. Over the last year, TradAir says it has has delivered strong financial, product, and operational performance, including 45% revenue growth, the launch of several new products, and increasing measures of customer satisfaction.

RELATED ARTICLES Forex trading tech co TradAir raises $15m

TradAir cofounder and CEO Ayal Jedeikin said, “Regional banks and brokerages across the world - and their clients - continue to pay inefficiently high trading costs because they do not have the in-house capabilities to build a full-suite of trading software or the budgets to work with legacy software vendors. TradAir’s state-of-the-art platform enables these participants to capture more value from each trade, effectively putting them on a level playing field with bulge bracket banks’ FX and other non-centrally cleared trading desks. With this latest round of funding, we see a direct path toward global expansion.”

TradAir will utilize the proceeds to expand its global business lines: flagship FX platform, world-class graphical user interface (GUI), repo platform, crypto platform, and FX Network. The Company will add key leaders to ensure seamless execution during its rapid phase of growth and will expand its sales and marketing teams as they build upon a record of providing TradAir customers with a level of service that is second to none. As a part of the Series D round, the new investors will have a seat on the TradAir Board of Directors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019