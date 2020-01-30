Israeli fresh produce analytics co Clarifruit raises $6m

Israeli fresh produce automatic quality control and data analytics platform Clarifruit today announced it has completed a $6 million seed round led by Firstime Ventures, with participation of other private investors. The capital raise includes a $2.5 million grant from the European Union Horizon 2020 EIC program, which focuses on accelerating the growth of European companies with ground-breaking innovations.

Clarifruit’s platform can automatically identify, collect, and analyze real-time data about fresh produce's external and internal attributes. Solution results in objective, consistent, and cost-effective inspection that not only increases inspector productivity by x3 and reduces customer's current waste, but also empowers the world’s Fresh Produce growers, wholesalers, and retailers to make decisions based on high-quality data, resulting in better match of quality of supply to customer demand and ultimately favorable revenue opportunities. The system significantly cuts the staggering waste in the fresh produce industry.

Clarifruit CEO Avi Schwartzer said, "Clarifruit has built the only end-to-end automatic QC platform in the market, offering both automated, mobile data collection for the QC inspector as well as QC analytics for the Sales and Operational organization. Additional key differentiators are our proprietary technologies, including a patent-protected, deep-learning computer-vision engine as well as a rating algorithm that leverages an ever-growing big data of produce photos and attributes."

Clarifruit president Ela Mardix said, "The meaningful grant received from the European Union Horizon 2020 program serves as a significant validation of Clarfiruit’s differentiated value-proposition and the opportunity to help save some of the enormous waste that exists in the global supply-chain. We intend to use those proceeds, together with the new equity infusion, to further develop our next-gen, automatic QC offering as well expand our market traction across Europe, the Americas, and Asia."

