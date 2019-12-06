Israeli gov't signs $125m Czech Iron Dome deal

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems has announced that a Government-to-Government (GTG) contract has been signed in Prague by Israel's Ministry of Defense International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) and the Czech Ministry of Defense. The agreement, worth an estimated $125 million, is part of the Czech Mobile Air Defense Radar (MADR) program and comprises eight ELTA ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radars (MMR) with air surveillance, air defense, and artillery capabilities. ELTA says it will be the prime contractor in the project.

The MADR systems will be delivered, tested, licensed and accepted in operational condition during 2021-2023 in the Czech Republic, and will be adapted to operate in accordance with Czech and NATO command and control systems.

As part of the deal, Israel will transfer state-of-the-art technology and know-how. The program also includes a substantial contribution from Czech industries, amounting to 30% of the contract value. The cooperation with local companies will apply to all parts of the program including design, manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and life-time maintenance of the systems. Certain security components will be manufactured locally, including advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) radar modules, as well as auxiliary sub-systems such as trucks and camouflage nets.

IAI VP and Elta CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, "The MADR program expands the global use of the ELM- 2084 MMR radar, known as the "Iron Dome" system radar, which currently includes over 100 systems contracted worldwide (including NATO countries). We are proud and honored to supply the best combat proven multi-mission radar to the Czech armed forces. These radars will propel forward the Czech Air-force capabilities and enable to confront the most advanced aerial threats. We believe that MADR program pave the path to additional cooperation between the Israeli and Czech defense industries."

SIBAT director Brig. Gen. (Ret.), Yair Kulas said, "This agreement will deepen and strengthen the cooperation and relations with our Czech partners. It is an expression of confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli defense establishment and defense industries and highlights the significance of Israeli technology in the face of the threats shared by the international community. We hope to see this agreement opening the door for further cooperation with our Czech partners and with additional NATO states."

