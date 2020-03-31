Israeli gov't to raise first-ever 100-year bond

Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu has decided to issue State of Israel dollar bonds for ten, 30, and 100 years. In view of the large-scale government assistance plan for dealing with the coronavirus crisis in Israel, it has been decided to raise debt on the international markets including the first-ever 100 year bond. The issue is scheduled to take place in the next 24 hours. The decision followed widespread consultation with foreign financial concerns, in the realization that demand for Israeli state debt is high among large investors around the world.

Israel's last debt issue in the dollar market was $3 billion in ten and 30-year instruments in January 2020. The last issue in euro was €2.5 billion in ten and 30-year instruments in January 2019.

According to the Ministry of Finance's announcement, Bank of America, Barclays Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Citibank were selected as underwriters for the issue.

Israel's credit ratings by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch are A+ Stable, AA- Stable, and A1 Positive, respectively.

