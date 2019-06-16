Israeli housing prices continue to rise

The Housing Price Index for March-April 2019 showed that the price of the average deal rose 0.5% from February-March 2019, the Central Bureau of statistics reports. Housing prices have risen 1% over the past 12 months.

By region, prices in March-April 2019 compared with February-March 2019 rose 1.5% in Jerusalem, 2.9% in the north, 0.1% in Haifa, and 0.2% in Tel Aviv. Prices fell 0.1% in central Israel and 0.3% in the south.

Over the past year, prices have risen 3.5% in the north, 2% in the south, and 1.7% in Haifa but have fallen 0.6% in Tel Aviv and 0.3% in central Israel.

The Housing Price Index for March-April 2019 showed that the price of the average deal for new homes fell 0.9% from February-March 2019, the Central Bureau of statistics reports. 42.8% of deals for new homes involved government support such as the Buyers Fixed Price program.

