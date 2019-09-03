Israeli martech co Zoomd raises $7m on TSX

Israeli martech platform Zoomd has successfully completed a public offering raising $7 million (C$9.27 million) at CA $1 per share and has commenced trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange Ventures (TSXv) under the ticker ZOMD.

The offering was managed by A-Labs Finance & Advisory and co-led by Canadian bankers including Haywood Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Based in Herzliya, Zoomd has developed a martech platform for mobile user-acquisition and site-search. The company was founded by chairman Amit Bohensky and CEO Ofer Eitan.

Bohenswky said, “Our market expertise and understanding of the needs of both publishers and advertisers enabled us to build an unparalleled platform focusing on maximizing content monetization. Since we’re working towards international expansion, both organically and via strategic acquisition, going public just comes naturally as the next step for our continuous growth.”

Eitan added, “Our quality customers and commercial growth are a result of advanced technology and unique approach to content monetization and mobile app distribution. We are now ready to take the company to the next level, and the TSXV builds a strong foundation for our global expansion, attracting more partners, customers, investors, and talents to team up with our journey.”

Zoomd is the first-of-its-kind site search, mobile user-acquisition and retention platform offering one solution for both online publishers and advertisers looking to increase content monetization via higher user engagement.

Since merging with Moblin in 2017, the company has demonstrated aggressive growth, tripling its revenues and profitability. Zoomd is currently working with clients in more than 80 countries, including major worldwide companies such as Poker Stars Group, Shein, bWin (GVC Group), FoxNews, 90Min, Alibaba Group, Wowcher, TikTok, ComScore, NHN and many more. Zoomd’s SaaS (Software as a Service) site search-engine capabilities with its mobile user-acquisition platform empowers customers with insightful actionable data, relevant content, and advanced technologies to deliver result-driven campaigns.

Zoomd’s technology utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) coupled with machine learning, its proprietary search algorithm, to deliver highly accurate results. Zoomd has also been recognized by Microsoft as one of its top eight global cloud services (Azure Data Explorer) clients, and a true data-based MarTech industry leader.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019