Israeli medical cybersecurity co CyberMDX raises $20m

Israeli medical cybersecurity company CyberMDX announced today that it has secured a $20 million financing round led by Sham (Relyens group), Europe’s largest insurance and risk management provider for healthcare, with participation from existing investors Pitango Venture Capital and Qure Ventures. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $30 million.

CyberMDX is a healthcare cybersecurity provider, which delivers visibility, threat prevention, and operational efficiency for medical devices, IoT, and clinical networks.

Following strong growth in 2019, CyberMDX will use the new funding to expand further worldwide and extend marketing operations. The investment will also enable the company to further expand its technology platform and research capabilities to assist hospital IT and biomed teams in securing and managing all network connected devices.

CyberMDX cofounder and CEO Amir Magner said, "CyberMDX has been leading the market, helping healthcare organizations identify, optimize and secure their critical assets. Nowadays, in light of Covid-19 and unprecedented events, we see it as part of our mission to support the healthcare community in its challenging time."

Relyens group CEO Dominique Godet said, "CyberMDX is a leader in the healthcare cybersecurity arena and their offering is well timed with the rapidly increasing demand for solutions that help ensure hospitals continue running smoothly. We look forward to collaborating with and supporting them as they accelerate into their next wave of expansion."

Both IT and biomed organizations are facing extreme pressure, accentuated by the situation caused by Covid-19. CyberMDX’s solution is designed to automate and simplify the way devices are identified and protected, helping hospital staff to achieve more using less resources.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 7, 2020

