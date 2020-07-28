Israeli medical imaging co Nanox raises $59m

Israeli medical imaging technology company Nanox Imaging Ltd. has raised $59 million, bringing to $110 million the amount that it has raised from global investors in its current financing round. Those investors include Korea's SK Telecom, FoxConn, Industrial Alliance, Yozma Korea and FujiFilm.

Nanox has signed agreements for the deployment of its Nanox.ARC medical imaging system and diagnostics services in 13 countries and the latest funds will support that deployment, representing $300 million in service fees over the next three years.

The company plans to disrupt early-detection healthcare via deployment of a global medical imaging infrastructure at an affordable price-per-scan service model while maximizing availability and accessibility of the service to all socio-economic communities.

Based in Neve Ilan near Jerusalem, Nanox has developed a system combining digital X-ray device Nanox.ARC and an AI cloud-based software Nanox.CLOUD. The Nanox ARC weighs 200 kilograms (compared to 2000 kilogram CT scanners) and is produced at a fraction of the cost ($10,000 versus a few millions for a regular CT scanner). Nanox's unique medical screening as a service (MSaaS) business model allows wide distribution and accessibility, and will charge health providers with a pay-per-scan service model.

Nanox founder and CEO Ran Poliakine said, "It is easy to say that we are aiming to change the world but the main challenge with such statements is always the execution. We have a bold vision of helping to eradicate cancer and other disease by means of early detection. We are actively working for the deployment of a global medical imaging service infrastructure that may turn this dream into reality."

Israeli-based A-Labs Advisory and Finance Ltd. were lead advisors to the round.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020