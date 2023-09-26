First-ever visit by Israeli minister to Saudi Arabia

Israel's Minister of Tourism Haim Katz and his entourage flew to Riyadh today to take part in the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This is the first official visit by an Israeli delegation headed by a minister to Saudi Arabia, and the Arab media has clearly been taken by surprise and Arab networks are quoting the Israeli Ministry of Tourism's announcement.

The visit is taking place amid reports about talks for the normalizing of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Katz will participate in several professional events and discussions with his counterparts, with stress on ministers from the Middle East.

Katz's visit is taking place several days after the UN Annual General Assembly, which included a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which focused on the Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization deal as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Fox News interview in which he said that Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization was getting closer.

However, the demands of the Saudis for progress on the Palestinian issue make clear how difficult it will be for Netanyahu to approve the agreement with his coalition partners.

