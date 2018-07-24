Israeli missiles shoot down Syrian fighter jet

Israel's air defense system today intercepted a Syrian Sukhoi air force fighter jet after the plane penetrated two kilometers into Israeli airspace.

The plane was intercepted with two Patriot missiles fired from the Tzfat area in the Upper Galilee. An IDF spokesperson said, "The plane was being monitored. It penetrated two kilometers into Israel territory and was intercepted."

The IDF added, "Since this morning, characteristics of internal warfare appeared in Syria, including growing activity by Syrian air forces. The IDF is on the alert and in a state of high readiness and will continue to take action against violations of the 1974 Separation of Forces agreement."

Two missile interceptors were fired yesterday from the David's Sling defense system against ballistic missiles launched in Syria as part of the internal fighting in that country.

