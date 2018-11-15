Israeli multi-cloud workload co Darilium raises $2m

Israeli startup Darilium announced that it has raised a $2 million seed round led by Hanaco Ventures and joined by JANVEST Capital Partners. The Tel Aviv-based company has come out of stealth and launched its flagship Galaxy product.

Darillium's three co-founders CEO Lev Oren, CTO Shahaf Azriely and CPO Maxim Avezbakiev came together to solve a pain point they experienced firsthand while at Dell EMC, Pivotal, CA Technologies, SAP and with the Israeli Air Force's elite technology unit "Ofek". More than 80% of enterprises take a multi-cloud approach and spread their workloads across several public and on-premise platforms instead of going all in on a single cloud. The complexity and costs of managing multi-cloud workloads delays new product releases.

Oren said, "We've been working with many CIOs that struggle to deliver new software products at the pace their businesses demand. It's very difficult for them to be agile with a piecemeal infrastructure. And this will only get worse in the face of the 'cloud wars' and the 'closed garden' highly competitive environment."

Darillium's first product, Galaxy, allows customers to deploy applicative workloads and support new business services across multiple platforms and clouds. Darillium's unified API and Artificial Intelligence-driven recommendation engine enable cross platform functionality and are designed to support both technical and business teams.

Azriely said, "Our financial, automotive and cybersecurity customers complain that it takes them months to build and engineer different stacks to support their business applications. With Darillium, they can focus on their new product development instead of infrastructure headaches."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2018

