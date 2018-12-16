search
Israeli network virtualization co Cloudify raises $7m

16 Dec, 2018 13:32
Herzliya-based Cloudify is a cloud management and orchestration company that enables service providers and enterprises to automate, manage and virtually transform their network and application services.

Israeli network virtualization company Cloudify has closed a $7 million financing round from KPN Ventures, CreditEase Israel Innovation Fund and existing investors including Claridge Israel, BRM Group and VMware. The proceeds will be used to further accelerate the company's international expansion and to build a partner ecosystem in order to support customer success.

Cloudify was founded in 2014 by its parent company, GigaSpaces Technologies. In July 2017, Cloudify became independent in order to focus on the fast-growing market for management and orchestration of cloud applications, network functions virtualization (NFV), and edge devices.

Cloudify CEO Ariel Dan said, “Network virtualization and automation of IT elements from core to edge are key parts of our growth strategy. KPN is leading the digital transformation innovation, and we are excited to have them on board, and partner with them in this journey.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

