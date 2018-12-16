Israeli network virtualization co Cloudify raises $7m

Israeli network virtualization company Cloudify has closed a $7 million financing round from KPN Ventures, CreditEase Israel Innovation Fund and existing investors including Claridge Israel, BRM Group and VMware. The proceeds will be used to further accelerate the company's international expansion and to build a partner ecosystem in order to support customer success.

Cloudify is a cloud management and orchestration company, based in Herzliya, which enables service providers and enterprises to automate, manage and virtually transform their network and application services from their core location to branches and multi-access edge devices.

Cloudify was founded in 2014 by its parent company, GigaSpaces Technologies. In July 2017, Cloudify became independent in order to focus on the fast-growing market for management and orchestration of cloud applications, network functions virtualization (NFV), and edge devices.

Cloudify CEO Ariel Dan said, “Network virtualization and automation of IT elements from core to edge are key parts of our growth strategy. KPN is leading the digital transformation innovation, and we are excited to have them on board, and partner with them in this journey.”

