Israeli on-device AI co Anagog raises $10m

Israeli on-device artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company Anagog today announced that it has raised an initial $10M in Series-C funding co-led by IN Venture, Israel's corporate venture capital arm of Sumitomo Corporation, and existing investor Israeli venture capital firm MizMaa. International automotive supplier Continental also participated in the financing round.

Anagog CEO Ofer Tziperman said, "We are proud to have IN Venture and Continental join us and are excited about their and MizMaa’s investment in our company, intended to drive greater momentum and growth for our business. Especially during this global, challenging period, we continue to revolutionize the way companies understand their customers and deliver hyper-personalized experiences based on physical world behavior. The new investment will play a significant role in enhancing our capabilities and future technology offerings. It will help us address the increasing demand for better personalization capabilities and position Anagog as the leader in 'edge-AI.' With our investors’ support, we will change the way companies reach, connect with and create meaningful relationships with consumers around the world, providing them with seamless customer experiences and bulletproof privacy."

The new funds will help Anagog bolster its global sales and delivery capabilities as well as leverage the funds to support the core R&D team - including several new product innovations that will be revealed in the coming months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020