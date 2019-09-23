Israeli optical module co DustPhotonics raises $25m

Israeli optical module developer DustPhotonics has announced the completion of a $25 million Series B financing round led by Intel Capital and with the participation of WRVI Capital and previous investor Avigdor Willenz. These funds will enable DustPhotonics, which provides optical modules for enabling data center and high-performance computing connectivity, to expand its operations and global market presence.

With offices in Modi'in and Cupertino, California, DustPhotonics was founded in 2017 by CEO Ben Rubovitch and CTO Kobi Hasharoni.

Rubovitch said, “We are honored to have Intel Capital lead this round, which will help accelerate our vision of next generation optical connectivity. Our optical transceiver products address the key and challenging requirements for hyperscale applications, and we will also leverage our electro-optic technology in high-density, future architectures.”

As data rates double, technology innovations, like DustPhototonics fl;agship AuraDP, provide a significant value differentiation enabling superior performance and sustainable 100, 400 and 800 Gb/s products.

“High speed optical connectivity is essential to enabling the performance and scale of today’s data centers,” said Hong Hou, Vice President of the Data Center Group and General Manager of the Silicon Photonics division at Intel. “The DustPhotonics products complement our leading optical transceiver portfolio through short-reach, standards-based interconnects based on VCSEL technology.”

