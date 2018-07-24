Israeli orthopedics robotics co OrthoSpin raises $3m

Orthopedics robotics company OrthoSpin announced that it has completed an investment round of $3 million for its smart, robotic external fixation system for orthopedic treatments led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc. OrthoSpin is a portfolio company of (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY) based in Misgav in northern Israel.

Effective treatment currently necessitates that patients manually adjust fixation devices on a daily basis, requiring complicated patient training. This often causes adjustment errors and non-compliance results in poor clinical outcomes.

The OrthoSpin system makes pre-programmed adjustments automatically and continuously - without the need for patient involvement. Integrated software enables physicians to chart patient progress, and, when required, immediately adjust treatment programs. The accurate OrthoSpin system eliminates the need for weekly follow-up and is generally expected to improve patient experience resulting from smaller incremental adjustments with reduced soft tissue damage.

OrthoSpin was founded in December 2014 to offer a new robotic treatment system for use in orthopedics, specifically external fixation. OrthoSpin's innovative system has the potential to change the outcomes of various orthopedic treatments, such as bone lengthening, setting complex fractures, and correcting deformities.

OrthoSpin CEO Oren Cohen said, "We are delighted to have this investment and support from JJDC, as we continue the development of OrthoSpin. The funding will enable us to accelerate our development process and broaden our clinical trials. We are confident that this investment will be an important step in bringing OrthoSpin's system to market."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018