Israeli personal robot co Temi raises $15m

Israeli AI personal robot company Temi Global Ltd. has closed a $15 million financial round led by the Chinese venture capital firm Joy Capital and John Wu who has invested over $ 30 million to date in temi. The company says it will use for marketing and sales initiatives of its Temi intelligent, mobile, personal robot.

Temi CEO and cofounder Gal Goren said, "This investment is aligned with our company’s strategy to broaden our global business with worldwide partnerships while transitioning to rapid growth in our robot and software services sales."

Temi is currently sold in the US and East Asia - mainly in Hong Kong, China, Korea and Japan, where its main use is to upgrade business efficiency in the office environment, retail stores, hotels, hospitals and universities.

Temi also helps deal with the coronavirus using its remote video and autonomous navigation capabilities in medical centers. Hundreds of robots in Hong Kong, Korea and China are deployed in nursing homes and hospitals, allowing families and doctors to communicate through video calls with patients as well as taking a remote temperature measurements and distributing sanitary measures on the robot tray.

Recently, TIME Magazine, chose "temi" to one of the best inventions of 2019. In the past year alone, temi has won a number of prestigious awards: First prize in the field of robots and drones at the Shanghai CES Asia 2019 Exhibition, a Gold Award in the Personal Robot category at the prestigious Edison 2019 Awards. The best robot in CES Las Vegas 2019 according to Tom's Guide and the International PC Magazine Award for Best of MWC 2018.

Temi incorporates innovation and technology at an affordable price (2000$), making it the ultimate way for people to communicate in the 5G technology era.

Temi’s global headquarters is in New York City, with the company's R&D lab in Tel Aviv and a business and manufacturing plant in Shenzhen, China.

