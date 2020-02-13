Israeli politicians slam UN business blacklist

Israel has strongly condemned the publication of a blacklist by the UN high commissioner of human rights of companies with business ties to Jewish settlements in the administered territories.

The blacklist contains 321 companies of which 112 have direct relations with Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria including having industrial buildings or offices there, manufacturing and marketing produce etc. The list includes major international companies like Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor. The Israeli companies on the list include the major banks, telecoms, energy companies, restaurant chains, Israel Railways, Mekorot, Delta and many more.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz said, "The announcement of the High Commissioner's blacklist about businesses is an embarrassing surrender to pressures by countries and organizations interesting in harming Israel, even though most of the countries in the world have refused to join this campaign of political pressure. The High Commissioner's decision continues the anti-Israel policy of the human rights council and is a stain on the office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights. The Commissioner has made herself into an instrument serving and partner to the BDS movement and in the words of her announcement there is no legal significance to the list."

Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz said it was a black day for human rights and that the UN had lost all touch with reality.

