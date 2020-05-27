Israeli precision irrigation co Saturas raises $3m

Israeli precision irrigation management system company Saturas has announced the completion of a $3 million financing round from former investors Gefen Capital and Hubei Forbon Technology in participation with new investor the Trendlines Agrifood Fund.

Founded in 2013 in the Trendlines Group’s Agrifood incubator, Saturas has developed an advanced decision support system for precision irrigation based on its miniature stem-water potential (SWP) sensor. In the same way as vital signs in the human body are measured directly body tissues, so water stress is most accurately measured in the plant’s tissues and is well-documented scientifically as the best indication of accurate irrigation. Precise irrigation not only influences water conservation, but also quantity and quality of fruit. With Saturas’ system, farmers obtain continuous and reliable information remotely from the field without the need to make frequent trips to check the field manually.

Saturas CEO Anat Halgoa said, "Following our expansion of sales and operations in the US through our California-based subsidiary, and in Europe, South America and China, this investment enables further market and sales expansion, and development of our production capabilities. We are working to complete the full funding round by the end of the year."

Trendlines Agrifood Fund CEO Nitza Kardish said, "We believe that Saturas’ unique technology for measuring stem water potential is poised to change the way farmers manage their irrigation - providing a highly accurate method to reduce water use, at the same time as improving the quality of fruit. Our investment represents the fund's commitment to investing in technologies that address food and agricultural production in a sustainable way, using innovative knowledge and a team with proven capabilities. Saturas checks all those boxes."

