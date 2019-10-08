Israeli recruitment bot co Talenya raises $6.5m

Israeli recruitment technology company Talenya has completed a $6.5 million financing round led by Ibex Investors, and with the participation of two existing investors - Lool Venture and Gal Ventures. The other participants in the financing round include East Wind Capital, Arc NY, and several existing angel investors. Talenya plans to use the investment funds to expand its R&D and sales operations.

The company has developed bots, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which serve as virtual recruiters capable of locating suitable talent for open jobs by gathering and processing information from hundreds of online sources. Talenya's bots are also capable of contacting suitable candidates and inviting them to a job interview on behalf of a prospective employer.

With offices in Israel and in Hoboken, New Jersey, Talenya was founded in 2017 by CEO Gal Almog and Doron Segal.

Talenya's technology locates candidates that traditional tools often fail to identify and can also predict the likelihood that a well-qualified candidate will be open to new job offers. The company's customers are leading international companies.

Almog said, "Recruiters are increasingly using AI-powered bots to gain a dramatic improvement in their productivity and quality of hiring. Talenya has an opportunity to lead this global revolution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019