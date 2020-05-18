Israeli satnav security co Regulus Cyber raises $4m

Israeli satnav security company Regulus Cyber has raised $4 million in funding led by by SPDG Ventures (the holding company of the Pe?rier-D'Ieteren family, owners of Belgium's largest automotive business) and joined by btov Partners with all previous investors participating including Sierra Ventures, Canaan Partners Israel, F2 Capital, the Technion TIOF fund and Technion R&D foundation. Part of a future Series B financing round, the funds will be used to enhance R&D and sales efforts around supporting the recent US executive order that emphasized the protection of positioning, navigation, and time provided by GPS.

Haifa-based Regulus Cyber has developed an "anti-virus" software to protect satellite navigation and timing across a wide range of applications, including automotive, mobile, IoT and critical infrastructure.

Several weeks ago Regulus Cyber also announced signing an agreement with HARMAN, one of the world's leading Automotive suppliers. The solution will be part of HARMAN SHIELD, the company's robust offering for risk management to vehicle manufacturers and mobility companies.

The Regulus Pyramid GNSS is a software solution that uses machine learning to detect spoofing and defend any GNSS receiver, device, or chipset against it - ensuring the security and reliability that are essential to safe and accurate navigation. GPS spoofing attacks are becoming more common and are often very difficult to detect and protect against. Pyramid GNSS uses a combination of patented algorithms, developed over years of spoofing experiments to protect against attacks at the firmware, operating system, or application level. Regulus Cyber also had recent breakthroughs in their capability to completely mitigate spoofing as well.

Regulus Cyber CEO Yonatan Zur said, "The importance of protecting GPS has come to the forefront as President Trump and other governments around the globe define new regulations to protect it. GPS controls so many facets of our lives from transportation, infrastructure and law enforcement. Having a safe and secure software that protects GPS devices is no longer an option; it's an integral component to the safety and security of so many industries."

