Israeli schools to reopen on Sunday

The Israeli cabinet has decided that Israel's education system will partly reopen from Sunday, May 3.

According to the plan presented to cabinet ministers today, kindergartens and elementary schools from first to third grade will reopen. Kindergartens will divide children into two groups and each group will attend kindergarten three days a week out of the six day week.

First to third grade classes will be divided into two and will attend school from Sunday to Thursday.

In addition some of the pre-army preparation programs run by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defense will partially recommence on Sunday.

Minister of Health Yaakov Litzmanopposed the plan saying it should be taken more slowly.

If all goes to plan, all other school grades will return two weeks later on May 17. Schools and kindergartens in Israel have been closed since March 12.

