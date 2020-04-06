Israeli secure connectivity co Cyolo raises $4.2m

Israeli secure connectivity solutions provider Cyolo announced today that it has emerged from stealth and completed a $4.2 million seed financing round, led by Flint Capital, with participation by Global Founders Capital, Differential Ventures and private investors. Cyolo's unified network and security platform creates a secure digital path that connects authorized users to approved resources, to ensure business continuity.

Cyolo was founded in 2019, by former commanders of the Israeli Navy Cyber Unit to help organizations remain agile, resilient and productive, by securely connecting onsite and remote users, to the organization's applications, servers, desktops and files.

Cyolo cofounder and CEO Almog Apirion said,"Cyolo introduces a new concept of a secure business connection that is not network bound. We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to carry out our vision to enable local and mobile users to securely access the tools and data they need in an organization's network, cloud or IoT environments, regardless of where they are and what device they are using."

Cyolo's solution minimizes the attack surface and reduces the risk to an organization's critical assets and data in an era where users are everywhere and resources are scattered across platforms. In today's COVID-19 reality, Cyolo is enabling its customers to ensure secure remote access to employees who work from home, using their personal devices.

Cyolo's secure access platform ensures risk-based access and action control by providing granular visibility and control per application, based on user ID, device ID, time, location, behavior and action.

