Israeli serverless security co PureSec raises $7m

Israeli serverless security company PureSec today announced the completion of a $7 million series A financing round led by Square Peg Capital and with participation from previous investors including TLV Partners and Entrée Capital. Square Peg Capital's Dan Krasnostein will join PureSec's board of directors. PureSec has raised $10 million to date including this financing round.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Shaked Tzin, CTO Ory Segal and VP R&D Avi Shulman, PureSec has identified the need for a unique security solution tailored for serverless applications. Following a $3 million seed round in 2017, PureSec developed an end-to-end Serverless Security Platform enabling organizations to build secure serverless applications and protecting them in real-time.

Zin said, "We're on a mission to protect each and every serverless application out there. Transitioning to serverless can reduce the future attack surface of your organization to a bare minimum. With the cloud provider's experts making sure your infrastructure is secure, and with the right Serverless Security Platform to protect the application layer, your serverless application could be the most secure application you've ever built."

Krasnostein said, "PureSec is pioneering the serverless security industry and is poised to become the gold standard for securing serverless applications. With many organizations adopting cloud-native serverless platforms, application security and visibility rank among the most critical hurdles for mass adoption. The PureSec team has accomplished impressive goals in 2018 - it positioned itself as the clear leader in serverless security, raising awareness and educating the industry about the security risks and challenges that organizations must consider when adopting serverless, it launched the world's first Serverless Security Platform, acquired new customers, and forged strong partnerships with the leading serverless providers."

PureSec told "Globes" that its service will be offered for free to small businesses.

