Israeli startup Orca Security raises $6.5m

Israeli cloud visibility startup Orca Security founded by former Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) executives Avi Shua and Gil Geron, today announced $6.5 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures.

Orca Security provides organizations with seamless full stack visibility into their complete cloud infrastructure footprint, all without complex and costly per-asset integration.

The company was founded by CEO Avi Shua, CPO Gil Geron and chief architects Liran antebi and Matan Ben Gur.

Shua said, “It is an almost impossible task for CISOs to answer security questions about their organizations’ sprawling cloud deployments. Questions such as, ‘Which servers are vulnerable, misconfigured, unpatched, or even breached?’, ‘Do I have neglected servers no one’s maintained for months?’ and ‘Where is my sensitive data stored? But organizations shouldn’t be forced to choose between slowing down innovation and accepting unseen and unmanaged risks. We, as a security industry, can and should do better. With Orca, IT and security operations teams gain unprecedented visibility over their entire cloud footprint, allowing them to answer these and many other important questions and to be partners in innovation rather than putting the brakes on it.”

He added, “Orca will provide organizations transforming to the cloud a superior level of security, one that was impossible to achieve in the pre-cloud era."

