Israeli startup RapidAPI raises $25m

Israeli API marketplace company RapidAPI announced today that it has raised $25 million in a Series B financing round is led by M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Fund), with participation from DNS Capital, and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Green Bay Capital. The round brings the company's total funding to date to $37.5 million.

RapidAPI, which helps developers find and connect to thousands of publicly available APIs, was founded four years ago by Iddo Gino when he was 17.

Gino said, “Ten years ago, companies would develop software as a single monolith. With the shift to microservices, that monolith is deconstructed to hundreds of external APIs and dozens of internal APIs. We started RapidAPI to help developers better manage and consume external APIs, and now we enable them to share and collaborate on internal APIs too, allowing them to work with greater velocity and efficiency.”

Since its Series A funding announcement in March 2018, RapidAPI has expanded its team to 50 people, grown the number of APIs in its public marketplace to 10,000 (up from 8,000), capturing over 33% of publicly available APIs, and doubled the number of developers using its platform (from 500,000 to 1,000,000 developers), processing over half a trillion API calls (up from 400 billion calls) each month.

“Responding to the torrid growth of the API economy, RapidAPI is changing the way businesses scale with APIs and microservices,” said Mony Hassid, General Manager and Managing Director at M12. “We are excited about the potential for RapidAPI to enhance developers’ productivity, streamline duplicative work, and assist to combine API contracts.” Hassid recently joined RapidAPI’s board of directors.

RapidAPI has spent the past four years building the top public API marketplace, and, while working with its enterprise clients, the company realized the value in helping teams not only connect to public APIs but also manage their internals APIs. Today the company has expanded its public API marketplace offering by introducing RapidAPI for Teams: a self-serve platform for developers to publish, share and collaborate on internal APIs and microservices, as well discover, test, enable, and manage the consumption of both internal and external APIs, all in one place.

With RapidAPI for Teams, companies can avoid code and effort duplication, ensure that their APIs produce consistent accurate data and results across platforms and devices, and save money: a company with 20,000 employees reported $10 million savings a year as a result of using RapidAPI for Teams*. Free for the first five developers, RapidAPI for Teams is offered at $10 per developer per month and includes an unlimited number of teams, APIs, and API calls.

The APIs available within RapidAPI’s marketplace include Microsoft, SendGrid, Nexmo, Telesign, Google, Skyscanner, Crunchbase and many others. RapidAPI also works with large enterprise clients, including Cisco, Hyatt, SAP, Delta, and Reddit.

