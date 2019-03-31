Israeli startups raised $450m in March

Israeli startups raised over $450 million during March, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received. After raising $1 billion in January and February, Israeli startups have now raised $1.45 billion in the first three months of 2019.

This figure is below the pace for 2018, when according to IVC-ZAG, Israeli startups raised a record $6.4 billion, up from $5.24 billion in 2017. According to IVC-ZAG, Israeli startups raised $1.52 billion in the first three months of 2018.

As usual, most of the money raised last month, was in large financing rounds by a small number of companies. $280 million was raised by just five companies.

Car laser sensor company Innoviz led with a $132 million financing round. Cloud scale data center developer Lightbits Labs raised $50 million, short term property rental platform Guesty raised $35 million, migraine device developer Theranica raised $35 million, and freelancer platform Honeybook raised $28 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019