Israeli startups raised nearly $600m in June

Israeli startups raised nearly $600 million in June, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received. After raising $1.55 billion in the first quarter of the year, according to IVC, Israeli startups raised $1.25 billion in April and May and nearly $600 million last month for a total of $3.4 billion in the first six months of 2019.

This figure is on course to beat last year's record startup fund raising, when according to IVC-ZAG, Israeli startups raised $6.4 billion, up from $5.24 billion in 2017.

As usual, most of the money raised in June, was in large financing rounds by a small number of companies. $376 million was raised by just nine companies.

In June, cybersecurity company SentinelOne led with a $120 million financing round. Media platform company Minute Media raised $40 million, shared neighborhood company Venn raised $40 million and LiDAR car sensor company Innoviz raised $38 million. Personalized medicine company DayTwo raised $31 million and facial recognition company AnyVision raised $31 million. Fintech company Sunbit raised $26 million, API marketplace company RapidAPI raised $25 million, and night vision technology developer Brightway Vision raised $25 million.

